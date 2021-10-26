-
This summer has brought help to a family trying to restore their Luther, Oklahoma, gas station that was likely the first and only Black-owned and…
-
Tulsa has a new listing on the National Register of Historic Places: Tulsa Public Schools' Webster High, located just off of Route 66.An alumni group led…
-
How and Why to Make Route 66 Part of the U.S. National Park Serivce's National Historic Trail SystemOn this edition of StudioTulsa, we talk about the ongoing effort to make Route 66 a part of the U.S. National Park Serivce's National Historic Trail…
-
The National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, which is part of the National Park Service, will soon host a three-day symposium here in…
-
So many attractive and impressive old buildings -- in downtown Tulsa and across this state -- would still be gathering dust, housing pigeons, and…
-
Per Preservation Oklahoma & the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture: The State's Most Endangered SitesLast night, at an event here in Tulsa, Preservation Oklahoma and the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture jointly announced the 2016 list of the state's Most…
-
On this edition of ST, our guest is the bestselling novelist and philanthropist Steve Berry, who's actually in Tulsa today at the outset of a book tour;…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with Christine Madrid French, a Florida-based architectural historian, historic preservation advocate, and author. (You…
-
On this installment of ST, a fascinating chat about historic preservation -- how it works, how it's changed over the years, and how we learn so much from…