Records and the Recording Industry

-
On this edition of ST, we present a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and…
-
The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with…
-
We are pleased to welcome Joy Harjo back to StudioTulsa. The poet, writer, performer, and musician is the current United State Poet Laureate. She's also a…
-
Our guest on ST is Brian Horton, president of the non-profit Horton Records, which is a Tulsa-based indie record label dedicated to documenting,…
-
The latest batch of historic recordings to be annually inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress was announced last month.…
-
If it's summer -- and indeed it is -- it must be time for the latest HIDDEN SIXTIES SUMMER SPECIAL, airing at 8pm, Friday the 28th, on 89.5 KWGS-FM (and…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn about Tulsa Little Jam, a popular podcast, concert series, and far-reaching digital media platform that aims to…
-
Todd Clouser and Chris Combs: Two Stellar Guitarists, Improvisors, Collaborators, and Musical NomadsOn this edition of ST, we sit down with Todd Clouser and Chris Combs, two genre-busting guitarists and composers whose ever-creative music-making mixes…
-
On this edition of ST, we learn about "Four Chords and a Gun," a newly created non-musical play that looks at the iconic punk band known as The Ramones --…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak by phone with Angélique Kidjo, the internationally acclaimed Beninese singer-songwriter and activist, who…