James F. Hollifield at the TCFR: "Understanding Global Migration"

Our guest, James F. Hollifield, is a Professor of International Political Economy in the Department of Political Science and Director of the Tower Center at Southern Methodist University. He's also a Public Policy Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center in Washington, DC. An expert on international and comparative politics, Hollifield mainly focuses on how economic development relates to migration. Earlier this week, he spoke at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) on the topic of "Understanding Global Migration: Challenges and Opportunities for the U.S." He stopped by our studios for an interview while he was in town.