StudioTulsa

James F. Hollifield at the TCFR: "Understanding Global Migration"

Published October 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
Photo by Stacey Potter
Aired on Thursday, October 13th.

Today's guest is a professor at SMU who focuses on the links between economic development and migration; his books include "Controlling Immigration," "Understanding Global Migration," and "International Political Economy: History, Theory, and Policy" (forthcoming).

Our guest, James F. Hollifield, is a Professor of International Political Economy in the Department of Political Science and Director of the Tower Center at Southern Methodist University. He's also a Public Policy Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center in Washington, DC. An expert on international and comparative politics, Hollifield mainly focuses on how economic development relates to migration. Earlier this week, he spoke at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) on the topic of "Understanding Global Migration: Challenges and Opportunities for the U.S." He stopped by our studios for an interview while he was in town.

StudioTulsa MigrationImmigration LawImmigrant DetaineesIllegal ImmigrationUndocumented immigrantsThe Immigrant Experience (in America)Economic DevelopmentHuman RightsForeign AffairsTulsa Committee on Foreign RelationsEuropean HistoryModern HistoryUkraineCultural and Ethnic DiversityDiversity IssuesThe Working PoorClass Distinctions (in Economics)Political Science
