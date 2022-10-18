TU's Presidential Lecture Series will soon present Sterlin Harjo

We are pleased to welcome Sterlin Harjo back to ST. An award-winning filmmaker and writer of Seminole as well as Muscogee heritage, Harjo was born and raised in Holdenville and attended the University of Oklahoma, where he studied art and film. Harjo's feature films include "Four Sheets to the Wind," "Barking Water," "This May Be the Last Time," and "Mekko." He's also the co-creator of the popular comedic/dramatic TV series, "Reservation Dogs," which airs on the FX channel, and which was just last month approved for a third season. Harjo will deliver a free-to-the-public Presidential Lecture here on the TU campus tomorrow night, Wednesday the 19th, at 7:30pm. The talk will happen at the Reynolds Center, at 3208 E. 8th Street; it is sponsored by the Darcy O'Brien Endowed Chair and supported by TU's Office of the Provost. (More info is posted here.) Also on our program, a commentary from Barry Friedman, who is thinking about Malcolm Nance, the U.S. Navy veteran and former MSNBC military analyst who's now fighting in Ukraine as part of that country's international legion against the Russian invasion. As Barry explains, Nance isn't the only American doing so.

