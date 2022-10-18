© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

TU's Presidential Lecture Series will soon present Sterlin Harjo

Published October 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
PLS_Harjo.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, October 18th.

Harjo has written and directed several acclaimed feature films as well as a popular TV series. All of them are set in Oklahoma and explore contemporary Indigenous life.

We are pleased to welcome Sterlin Harjo back to ST. An award-winning filmmaker and writer of Seminole as well as Muscogee heritage, Harjo was born and raised in Holdenville and attended the University of Oklahoma, where he studied art and film. Harjo's feature films include "Four Sheets to the Wind," "Barking Water," "This May Be the Last Time," and "Mekko." He's also the co-creator of the popular comedic/dramatic TV series, "Reservation Dogs," which airs on the FX channel, and which was just last month approved for a third season. Harjo will deliver a free-to-the-public Presidential Lecture here on the TU campus tomorrow night, Wednesday the 19th, at 7:30pm. The talk will happen at the Reynolds Center, at 3208 E. 8th Street; it is sponsored by the Darcy O'Brien Endowed Chair and supported by TU's Office of the Provost. (More info is posted here.) Also on our program, a commentary from Barry Friedman, who is thinking about Malcolm Nance, the U.S. Navy veteran and former MSNBC military analyst who's now fighting in Ukraine as part of that country's international legion against the Russian invasion. As Barry explains, Nance isn't the only American doing so.

Tags
StudioTulsa Presidential Lecture Series (at TU)The University of TulsaFilmNative AmericansNative American ArtTelevisionDirecting (for Stage or Screen)ScreenwritingTulsa's Local Arts SceneHollywoodAmerican CulturePopular CultureCultural and Ethnic DiversityStorytellingCreativityMoviesBarry Friedman
Related Content
Load More