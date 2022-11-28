ST Medical Monday: "The Least of Us"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the California-based journalist and author, Sam Quinones, who won the National Book Critics Circle Award a few years ago for "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic." He joins us to discuss his newest book, which is a sequel of sorts to "Dreamland" and is just now out in paperback. That book is "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." It's a book that, per Newsweek, "explores the fentanyl and meth crisis sweeping the U.S. while at the same time spotlighting the moments of hope and community that keep us going. From the wreckage of ruined lives come stories of faith, trust, and belief in our fellow humans."