Our guest is the noted medical expert, Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at George Washington University's School of Public Health and a non-resident…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the National Center for Wellness & Recovery, which is based at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in…
Oklahoma lawmakers took the first step in setting up a fund to pay for ongoing costs of abating Oklahoma’s opioid epidemic.Senate Bill 610 would establish…
Oklahoma will receive $8.9 million out of a multistate, $573 million total settlement with global business consulting firm McKinsey & Co. for its role in…
(Note: This interview first aired back in May.) Our guest is Eric Eyre, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter from the smallest newspaper ever to win that…
Families who lost loved ones to opioid drug overdoses rallied outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Thursday.They want drug dealers to be prosecuted in…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City doctor has been indicted after being accused of illegally dispensing opioid drugs, leading to the deaths of three…
Our guest is Eric Eyre, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter from the smallest newspaper ever to win that prize for investigative reporting. His new book,…
DURANT, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter refiled lawsuits Friday against three opioid distributors in one of the state’s counties hit…
During the Covid-19 pandemic, it's important we don't lose sight of other epidemics that have impacted the nation's health. The opioid epidemic has…