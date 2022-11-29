A conversation with the critically acclaimed writer of both fiction and nonfiction, Ann Patchett

Each and every year here in Tulsa, one of the standout literary events is the presentation in early December of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, which is given by the Tulsa City-County Library and Tulsa Library Trust. Due to illness, Elizabeth Strout is unable to accept the 2022 Helmerich Distinguished Author Award. (So, there will not be a Distinguished Author Award given this year, as the winner has to be present to receive the prize.) However, the acclaimed author Ann Patchett -- who was the 2014 Helmerich Award winner -- has kindly agreed to step in as the featured speaker for this year's Distinguished Author Series. And thus Patchett, who is our guest today on StudioTulsa, will appear at a Public Presentation and Book Signing at the TCCL's Central Library on Thursday, December 1st. (More details are posted here.)