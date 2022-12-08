American Theatre Company's presentation of "A Christmas Carol" returns

Ebenezer Scrooge will soon be figuring out what it's really all about...night after night, at the Tulsa PAC...when the locally-based American Theatre Company returns with its popular take on "A Christmas Carol." This musical adaptation of the Dickens classic -- written, composed, designed, acted, directed, and produced by Tulsans -- has been delighting audiences for generations with its themes of hope, redemption, charity, and goodness. Our guest is the director for this production, Laurie Carlson, who also chairs the board at American Theatre Company. She tells us about some new and different aspects of the show -- modifications and updates that are new to this latest staging, which will run at the PAC from December 9th through the 23rd. (More on the show, including how to get tickets, is posted here.)