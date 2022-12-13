© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
From Jose Luis Hernandez, an acclaimed musician and music educator here in Tulsa, comes a new Christmas album

Published December 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST
Aired on Tuesday, December 13th.

"Christmas is Here: Piano Solos" is available on various platforms as a digital purchase and is also on sale (as a CD) here in our community.

Our guest is the noted Tulsa-based pianist, conductor, and music teacher, Jose Luis Hernandez. He is also the director of Sistema Tulsa, which is based at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church; Sistema Tulsa is an innovative "social change through music education" program that, since it began in 2015, has enriched the lives of countless Tulsa-area children through its high-quality, free-to-everyone music learning programs. Hernandez stops by our studios to chat about the making of his newly released album, "Christmas is Here: Piano Solos" (which you can learn more about at this link).

