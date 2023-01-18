© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday: Getting to know Dr. Chris McNeil

Published January 18, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST
Aired on Monday, January 16th.

We meet a young doctor in our community at the outset of what promises to be an active, important, and far-flung career.

Hello, and Happy New Year! On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we meet Dr. Christopher McNeil, who was named one of 2023's "People to Watch" in the 1/1/23 edition of The Tulsa World. A graduate of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, McNeil is now in the second year of his medical residency. He is also a member of the Union Public Schools board, is currently working on a master's degree in public health, and is involved in the nationwide Black Men in White Coats program. (Indeed, he formed the first-ever Oklahoma chapter of Black Men in White Coats.) As Dr. McNeil tells us -- it's all about, and it's always about, giving back.

StudioTulsa MedicineOSU Medical CenterOSU TulsaHealth CareMedical SchoolsBlack HistoryCultural and Ethnic DiversityRace and Society in AmericaDiversity IssuesMedical HistoryFamily LifeJohn Henning SchumannTulsa World
