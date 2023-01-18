ST Medical Monday: Getting to know Dr. Chris McNeil

Hello, and Happy New Year! On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we meet Dr. Christopher McNeil, who was named one of 2023's "People to Watch" in the 1/1/23 edition of The Tulsa World. A graduate of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine, McNeil is now in the second year of his medical residency. He is also a member of the Union Public Schools board, is currently working on a master's degree in public health, and is involved in the nationwide Black Men in White Coats program. (Indeed, he formed the first-ever Oklahoma chapter of Black Men in White Coats.) As Dr. McNeil tells us -- it's all about, and it's always about, giving back.