StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Dr. Jabraan Pasha will be at the helm when Juno Medical opens an office in the Greenwood District

Published February 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST
pasha-photo.jpeg
Aired on Monday, February 13th.

The forthcoming facility is scheduled to open this spring in a space near the Greenwood Rising building.

On this edition of STMM, we welcome Dr. Jabraan Pasha back to our show. He is a Tulsa-based physician and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advocate who's also the founder and CEO of Lean In DEI (a consulting firm that offers strategies and approaches for helping companies become more inclusive and less biased). Dr. Pasha recently joined the leadership team at Juno Medical, a comprehensive health care system that offers one-stop, single-location medical services to individuals and families. Juno was launched about two years ago and currently has offices in Harlem, Brooklyn, and Atlanta; it will open a fourth office in Tulsa's Greenwood District in the spring, and Dr. Pasha will be at the helm in this new facility.

