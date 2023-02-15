© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: "The Value of Art"

Published February 15, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
book-pic.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, February 15th.

What is the "art market" exactly? And how, and to what degree, has it changed in recent years?

On this installment of ST, we share a recently-created Museum Confidential podcast. (This podcast is an ongoing co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art; it's currently in its seventh season.) This time around, MC talks to Michael Findlay, who has worked in leading art galleries for more than 50 years, and whose book "The Value of Art" has just appeared in a new, updated edition.

Art, Art Collecting and Collectors, Art History, Modern Art, Contemporary art, Museum Confidential, Philbrook Museum of Art
