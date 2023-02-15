ST presents Museum Confidential: "The Value of Art"
What is the "art market" exactly? And how, and to what degree, has it changed in recent years?
On this installment of ST, we share a recently-created Museum Confidential podcast. (This podcast is an ongoing co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art; it's currently in its seventh season.) This time around, MC talks to Michael Findlay, who has worked in leading art galleries for more than 50 years, and whose book "The Value of Art" has just appeared in a new, updated edition.