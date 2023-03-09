© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: "Souls Grown Deep Like Rivers"

Published March 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST
art-pic.jpg
Aired on Thursday, March 9th.

We learn all about an art exhibit, opening soon in London, which collects the work of 60+ noted African-American artists.

On this edition of ST, we revisit the ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series; MC is a twice-monthly pod, now in its 7th season, that's co-created/co-produced by Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, we're on the phone with London...where the Royal Academy of Arts will soon open a special exhibition titled "Souls Grown Deep Like Rivers: Black Artists from the American South." We speak with the curator of this show, Raina Lampkins-Fielder.

Tags
StudioTulsa Museum ConfidentialThe American South (Southern History)Black Art and Culture in AmericaAfrican-American ArtAfrican-American LifeAfrican-American StudiesAmerican ArtModern ArtContemporary artRace and Society in AmericaRace and MediaSlaveryThe Jim Crow EraSegregation in the USArt MuseumsArtArt CriticismJeff MartinScott GregoryAtlantaLondonArt Collecting and CollectorsPhilanthropy
Related Content
Load More