ST presents Museum Confidential: "Souls Grown Deep Like Rivers"

On this edition of ST, we revisit the ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series; MC is a twice-monthly pod, now in its 7th season, that's co-created/co-produced by Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, we're on the phone with London...where the Royal Academy of Arts will soon open a special exhibition titled "Souls Grown Deep Like Rivers: Black Artists from the American South." We speak with the curator of this show, Raina Lampkins-Fielder.