"The Song of the Cell" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in November.) Our guest is Siddhartha Mukherjee, a physician and researcher who teaches at Columbia University and works as a staff cancer physician at the CU/NYU Presbytarian Hospital. He's also the bestselling author of a well-known book on cancer, "The Emperor of All Maladies." He joins us to talk about his new book, which is just out. That book is "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human." As was noted of this work in a starred review in Kirkus: "Mukherjee, a physician, professor of medicine, and Pulitzer Prize–winning author, has a knack for explaining difficult ideas in terms that are both straightforward and interesting.... [This book is] a luminous journey into cellular biology.... Another outstanding addition to the author's oeuvre, which we hope will continue to grow for years to come."