Getting to know the prolific and acclaimed writer, Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Our guest is Benjamin Alire Sáenz, who was born in New Mexico in 1954. He's an award-winning author of novels, poetry, essays, and books for children and young adults. He also teaches in the MFA creative writing program at the University of Texas at El Paso, the only bilingual creative writing program in the country. This coming Saturday, the 1st, at 11am, Sáenz will receive the inaugural Hummingbird Award in Literary Arts, to be co-presented by the Tulsa Library Trust and the Tulsa City-County Library's Hispanic Resource Center; the award is given in recognition, per the TCCL website, of "a nationally prominent author, poet, or artist of Latinx descent whose work has elevated and affirmed the voice of the Latinx community."