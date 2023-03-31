© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: The photographs of Oscar-winning cinematographer, Sir Roger Deakins

Published March 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT
Aired on Friday, March 31st.

Known for his camera work on films like "The Shawshank Redemption," "No Country for Old Men," "Blade Runner 2049," and "1917," Deakins is also, as his book "Byways" makes clear, a brilliant and perceptive B&W photographer.

On this edition of ST, we share another episode of the Museum Confidential podcast. This time around, MC offers a career-spanning chat with the celebrated cinematographer, Sir Roger Deakins, and his wife, and longtime artistic collaborator, James. Widely hailed for his brilliant shooting with movie directors like the Coen brothers, Sam Mendes, and Denis Villeneuve, Deakins actually began his work in film as a still photographer; many of his photos are now on view at a newly-opened gallery here in Tulsa. Also, he and James co-host a popular, movie-biz-centric podcast.

