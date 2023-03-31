ST presents Museum Confidential: The photographs of Oscar-winning cinematographer, Sir Roger Deakins

On this edition of ST, we share another episode of the Museum Confidential podcast. This time around, MC offers a career-spanning chat with the celebrated cinematographer, Sir Roger Deakins, and his wife, and longtime artistic collaborator, James. Widely hailed for his brilliant shooting with movie directors like the Coen brothers, Sam Mendes, and Denis Villeneuve, Deakins actually began his work in film as a still photographer; many of his photos are now on view at a newly-opened gallery here in Tulsa. Also, he and James co-host a popular, movie-biz-centric podcast.