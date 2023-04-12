A conversation with the celebrated classical guitarist, Sharon Isbin

Our guest is Sharon Isbin, the well-known classical guitarist and founding director of the guitar department at the Juilliard School. A multi-Grammy-winning artist, she is often cited as one of the finest classical guitar players of her generation -- and she's likewise no stranger to "crossover" projects. On that note, in a special East Meets West concert happening in Owasso on Saturday night, the 15th, Isbin will perform with the sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons, Aman and Ayan Ali Bangash. The concert, titled "Strings for Peace," is being presented by the South Asian Performing Arts Foundation. It begins at 7pm. More info, including how to get tickets, is here.