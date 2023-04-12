© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A conversation with the celebrated classical guitarist, Sharon Isbin

Published April 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
Strings-for-Peace-pic.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, April 12th.

Isbin will soon perform a concert in Owasso with Amjad Ali Khan and his sons.

Our guest is Sharon Isbin, the well-known classical guitarist and founding director of the guitar department at the Juilliard School. A multi-Grammy-winning artist, she is often cited as one of the finest classical guitar players of her generation -- and she's likewise no stranger to "crossover" projects. On that note, in a special East Meets West concert happening in Owasso on Saturday night, the 15th, Isbin will perform with the sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his two sons, Aman and Ayan Ali Bangash. The concert, titled "Strings for Peace," is being presented by the South Asian Performing Arts Foundation. It begins at 7pm. More info, including how to get tickets, is here.

Classical Music, Guitars and Guitar Players, South Asia, India, Peoples and Cultures of India, Music History, Musical Instruments, Contemporary Indian culture, Local Music Scene (in Tulsa), Tulsa's Local Arts Scene, Live Music, Crossover Projects in Music, Musicians
