Guitars and Guitar Players

On this edition of ST, we learn about a soon-to-open exhibition at 108 Contemporary Gallery in downtown Tulsa; "A Luthier's Tale: The Craft of Stringed…
From the Ever-Creative Chris Combs, "Roche Blave: Large Ensemble Works Recorded Live in Switzerland"We're glad to welcome back to our program the Tulsa-based guitarist, composer, and music producer Chris Combs, who's known for his work with COMBSY, Jacob…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Brad James, the veteran Tulsa-based singer-songwriter (and ace guitarist) who emerged from the fertile…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Tamara Lebak, a Tulsa-based executive coach, organizational development consultant, and minister. She's also an accomplsihed…
On this installment of ST, we speak by phone with Charlie Hunter, who's been a prolific and genre-crossing jazz, funk, and fusion guitarist since he came…
Todd Clouser and Chris Combs: Two Stellar Guitarists, Improvisors, Collaborators, and Musical NomadsOn this edition of ST, we sit down with Todd Clouser and Chris Combs, two genre-busting guitarists and composers whose ever-creative music-making mixes…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer some can't-miss suggestions for that music lover on your holiday shopping list. Our guests are both hosts of…
On this installment of ST, we learn about the Tulsa-based, volunteer-run, non-profit Horton Records, which began about five years ago, and which aims to…
On this edition of ST, we get to know Doug Levitt, an American singer-songwriter...and former London-based foreign correspondent (who once upon a time…
The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet will perform this coming Monday evening (the 9th) in a concert featuring Spanish Renaissance music, Manuel De Falla's "El…