Local Music Scene (in Tulsa)

On this edition of ST, we learn about a soon-to-open exhibition at 108 Contemporary Gallery in downtown Tulsa; "A Luthier's Tale: The Craft of Stringed…
Tulsa Regional Tourism has launched programs to help the local film and music industries during the coronavirus pandemic.Productions filming in Tulsa…
We're pleased to welcome our friend John Wooley back to StudioTulsa. A longtime Tulsa-based music and pop-culture writer -- and the host, of course, of…
Todd Clouser and Chris Combs: Two Stellar Guitarists, Improvisors, Collaborators, and Musical NomadsOn this edition of ST, we sit down with Todd Clouser and Chris Combs, two genre-busting guitarists and composers whose ever-creative music-making mixes…
On this edition of ST, we listen back to our conversation from September with Jared Johnson, who's a fine drummer on the Tulsa-area music circuit as well…