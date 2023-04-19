© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

At the TCFR: "America Is the Global Energy Superpower"

Published April 19, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
Paul-Dabbar-pic.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, April 19th.

A conversation with Paul Dabbar, who formerly served as the U.S. Department of Energy's Under Secretary for Science.

On this edition of ST, a discussion of America's place in the world as a producer of -- and as a leading innovator of -- energy resources. Our guest is Paul Dabbar, the CEO of Bohr Quantum Technology, which works at developing and deploying technologies for the emerging quantum internet. Dabbar is also a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Columbia University on energy policy and a Wall Street Journal editorial page contributor. He spoke recently at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR); his address was titled "America Is the Global Energy Superpower."

Tags
StudioTulsa Tulsa Committee on Foreign RelationsGlobal AffairsForeign AffairsEnergy IndustryEnergy PolicyenergyScienceChemistryOil and GasSustainabilityElectric vehiclesElectricityWind PowerNuclear PowerPower GridUkraineRussiaBig OilGas prices
Related Content
Load More