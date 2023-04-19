At the TCFR: "America Is the Global Energy Superpower"

On this edition of ST, a discussion of America's place in the world as a producer of -- and as a leading innovator of -- energy resources. Our guest is Paul Dabbar, the CEO of Bohr Quantum Technology, which works at developing and deploying technologies for the emerging quantum internet. Dabbar is also a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Columbia University on energy policy and a Wall Street Journal editorial page contributor. He spoke recently at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR); his address was titled "America Is the Global Energy Superpower."