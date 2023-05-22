"Lessons from the World's Longest Scientific Study of Happiness" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired back in January.) On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dr. Marc Schulz, the associate director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development and a psychology professor at Bryn Mawr College. He is also the co-author of an interesting book, "The Good Life," which offers a wealth of diverse and compelling data (which goes back several decades) in order to articulate what makes a human life fulfilling and meaningful. In a word, it's relationships. The stronger our personal relationships, the more likely we are to live content, rewarding, satisfying, and overall healthier lives. As was noted by a critic for Publishers Weekly: "Fascinating.... Combining intensive research with actionable steps, this penetrating testament to the power of human connection offers gems for almost anyone looking to improve their happiness."