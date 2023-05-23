"Prize for the Fire: A Novel" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired back in December.) We're pleased to welcome Rilla Askew back to ST. She's a novelist, essayist, and short-story writer based here in Oklahoma. ("Fire in Beulah," her novel of the Tulsa Race Massacre, received the American Book Award, and her Dust Bowl novel, "Harpsong," won the Oklahoma Book Award.) An Associate Professor of English at the University of Oklahoma, Askew joins us to talk about her latest book, which is a compelling historical novel about a woman from the pages of English history who was put to death during the pivotal, violent, final years of Henry VIII's reign. That woman, who shares the same last name as our guest today, was one Anne Askew -- a heroine of fierce independence, Reformist faith, enlightened social consciousness, and a brilliant command of plainspoken Biblical Scripture.