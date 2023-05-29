"Rembrandt to Monet" will close soon at the Philbrook Museum of Art

© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Published May 29, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, May 26th.
Aired on Friday, May 26th.

This impressive show, with 50-plus works spanning 500 years of European painting, is on view through May 28th.

(Note: This program first aired back in February.) Our guest is Susan Green, an associate curator at the Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. She tells us about a sweeping and chronological exhibition -- as created and organized by the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska -- that will close very soon at Philbrook. This special show includes work by such masters as Rembrandt, Titian, El Greco, Bouguereau, Renoir, and Monet.

