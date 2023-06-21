Discussing two new features, both long in the making and now finished, at the Tulsa Botanic Garden

Our guest is Chuck Lamson, CEO of the Tulsa Botanic Garden, that vast, gorgeous, ever-blooming retreat located 8 miles northwest of Downtown Tulsa. He joins us to talk about two recently-completed features at the Botanic Garden: the Stanford Family Liberty Garden is a ceremonial, civic-themed space situated near the center of Tulsa Botanic Garden, and the Bumgarner Lotus Pool overlooks the northeastern portion of the lake (near the visitor center). Please note that the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting events for both sites -- originally planned for this coming weekend -- are now being rescheduled for late July, given the recent storm and ongoing power outages. However, the Botanic Garden is open today (Wednesday the 21st).