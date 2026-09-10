The Monkey’s Lipstick

In this episode of Yackety Science, we delve into dodgy French raccoon lore, count up the costs of measles misinformation, and check in on the latest, fastest, and most explosive developments at the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games. We also travel up the Congo River in search of pretty primates, and moreover reflect upon the shiniest of all elements. And finally, we talk giant squids and lone wolves with Gaelle Beau of the Natural History Museum of LeHavre, France.

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Episode Art: Photo by Frankfurt Zoological Society. Modified by Brian Cross.

Theme music: “Funky Machine” (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Production help provided by Scott Gregory of Public Radio Tulsa. Our guest for this episode is Gaelle Beau, zoological and botanical collections manager at the Natural History Museum of LeHavre, France (see links below).

Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa in Kendall Hall at The University of Tulsa, and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

Links:

European Raccoons

The controversial story of the North American raccoons wreaking havoc in Germany by Matthew Ponsford (BBC; 16 August 2026)

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20260814-the-true-story-of-how-germany-became-overrun-with-north-american-raccoons

2nd World Humanoid Robot Games

Faster, higher, funnier: what we learned from China’s robot games by Robert Booth (The Guardian; Aug. 29, 2026)

https://www.theguardian.com/news/ng-interactive/2026/aug/29/hilarity-unease-and-relief-games-show-china-is-not-over-the-finish-line-in-humanoid-robot-race

Measles Outbreaks and Vaccinations

U.S. Measles Tracker

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/ivac/resources/us-measles-tracker

The Executive Order on Childhood Vaccine Recommendations: What’s in It, What It Means, and What Comes Next

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2026/what-does-the-executive-order-on-childhood-vaccines-say

New Colobus Monkey

Likweli: A remarkable new species of ⦁ Colobus⦁ monkey from the Lomami National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo. Hart JA, Amboko JD, Arenson JL, Horton ER, Coates KF, et al. (2026) Likweli: A remarkable new species of Colobus monkey from the Lomami National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo. PLOS ONE 21(7): e0349857.

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0349857

Mysterious orange-lipped monkey discovered deep in the Congo rainforest is a new species. (Science; 15 Jul 2026) by Yejin Lhee.

https://www.science.org/content/article/mysterious-orange-lipped-monkey-discovered-deep-congo-rainforest-new-species

The Natural History Museum of LeHavre

Natural History Museum of LeHavre

https://museum-lehavre.fr/

Naturalist Charles Alexandre Lesueur

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Alexandre_Lesueur

Ourobookos: A Yackety Science Book Club

Next Book Selection:

The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking) by Katie Mack

"A mind-bending tour through five of the cosmos’s possible finales: the Big Crunch, Heat Death, the Big Rip, Vacuum Decay (the one that could happen at any moment!), and the Bounce. Guiding us through cutting-edge science and major concepts in quantum mechanics, cosmology, string theory, and much more, The End of Everything is a wildly fun, surprisingly upbeat ride to the farthest reaches of all that we know." (This summary comes from the Magic City Books write-up for Mack's book; please visit https://magiccitybooks.com/item/rPCoGQ_-yAUK4cWTOF56zw.)