StudioTulsa

At the next Tulsa Symphony concert, the noted guest conductor Bramwell Tovey will hold the baton

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT
Tovey-photo.jpg
Photo via Vancouver Symphony Orchestra
/
Aired on Friday, October 8th.

Tomorrow night, Saturday the 9th, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will begin its new season with a concert beginning at 8pm in the Tulsa PAC. It'll be the first time the TSO has performed in this space with an audience since the pandemic began (and masks as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination -- or else proof of a negative COVID-19 test result -- will be required for entry). The evening will feature Shostakovich's Festive Overture, Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade, Liszt's Les Preludes, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor"), the last-named featuring the renowned pianist Garrick Ohlsson. Our guest on ST is the distinguished guest conductor for this concert, Bramwell Tovey.

