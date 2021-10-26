-
Tomorrow night, Saturday the 9th, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will begin its new season with a concert beginning at 8pm in the Tulsa PAC. It'll be the…
Here’s a bit of trivia: no one knows when Ludwig van Beethoven’s birthday really was.Peanuts readers may remember Schroeder celebrating every year on…
Tomorrow night -- Saturday the 19th, at 7:30pm -- the Signature Symphony will perform an outdoor, socially-distanced concert in downtown Tulsa at ONEOK…
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will very soon -- as in, tomorrow night, Saturday the 5th, at 8pm -- begin its new season of concerts with an open-air,…
As you may have heard, 2020 marks an important anniversary in the classical music world: the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. Naturally,…
For nearly a month, the Public Radio Tulsa studios have been closed to everyone but the news team. This means that many of the local shows on 88.7 and…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak once again with Daniel Hege, the Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Hege is back in…
Our guest is Bruce Sorrell, Executive Director of Chamber Music Tulsa, or CMT, who tells us about the upcoming Beethoven Winter Festival that his…
The Elias String Quartet --- currently comprised of Sara Bitlloch, Donald Grant, Martin Saving, and Marie Bitlloch --- is one of the more widely acclaimed…