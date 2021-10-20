© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Arab Film Fest Tulsa: Screening soon at the Circle

Published October 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
Published October 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
Mizna-Tulsa-pic.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, October 20th.

On this edition of ST, we learn about Arab Film Fest Tulsa, which opens tomorrow (10/21) at Circle Cinema here in Tulsa and runs through Sunday (10/24). A joint presentation of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Circle Cinema, and Mizna, an Arab American arts/cultural organization based in Minnesota, this festival will offer several feature-length movies (as well as a few shorts) of Southwest Asian or North African (as in, "SWANA") origin. The films will explore various aspects of art, identity, community, and family in order to convey the diversity and complexity of Arab and Arab American experiences. Our guests are Moheb Soliman, a TAF Fellow, and Lana Barkawi, the executive/artistic director of Mizna. (For more on Arab Film Fest Tulsa, please visit the Circle Cinema website.)

StudioTulsaFilmThe Middle EastCircle CinemaDiversity IssuesAfricaArts EducationIndiaSyriaThe Immigrant Experience (in America)Acting (on Stage or Screen)EgyptCultural and Ethnic DiversityCreativityDocumentary FilmsDirecting (for Stage or Screen)ScreenwritingSaudi ArabiaTulsa's Local Arts SceneTulsa Artist FellowshipMoviesFilm CriticMiddle EastFilm HistoryIndie FilmsNorth AfricaSouthwest AsiaFilm FestivalsArab Americans
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
See stories by Rich Fisher
