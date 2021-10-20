Arab Film Fest Tulsa: Screening soon at the Circle

On this edition of ST, we learn about Arab Film Fest Tulsa, which opens tomorrow (10/21) at Circle Cinema here in Tulsa and runs through Sunday (10/24). A joint presentation of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Circle Cinema, and Mizna, an Arab American arts/cultural organization based in Minnesota, this festival will offer several feature-length movies (as well as a few shorts) of Southwest Asian or North African (as in, "SWANA") origin. The films will explore various aspects of art, identity, community, and family in order to convey the diversity and complexity of Arab and Arab American experiences. Our guests are Moheb Soliman, a TAF Fellow, and Lana Barkawi, the executive/artistic director of Mizna. (For more on Arab Film Fest Tulsa, please visit the Circle Cinema website.)

