-
After some delays, Greenwood Rising, a history center dedicated to educating visitors on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, had its grand opening for the…
-
Our guest is the highly regarded American conductor and music director, David Robertson. He'll be holding the baton at the BOK Center this weekend, as the…
-
Yesterday marked the opening of the Greenwood Rising History Center. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission earmarked $20 million for the project, and…
-
A conference in Tulsa on Tuesday sought to bring attention to the racial wealth gap.Economic Empowerment Day is part of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre…
-
As Tulsa commemorates the centennial of a white mob's 1921 attack that leveled the prosperous Black community of Greenwood and killed as many as 300…
-
The chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission said demands from living survivors’ attorneys played into the cancellation of the…
-
This story was updated at 5:28 a.m. on Friday, May 28, to add comments from Centennial Commission project director Phil Armstrong. The 1921 Tulsa Race…
-
With dignitaries, massacre survivors, international media and others converging on Tulsa for the May 31 centennial anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race…
-
On this edition of ST, we are discussing a book that first appeared as a small, privately-printed volume back in 1923 -- it's an extremely important,…
-
We're pleased to speak once again with the University of Michigan-based historian and bestselling author, Scott Ellsworth, whose books include "The Secret…