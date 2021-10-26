All Souls Unitarian Church (Tulsa)

-
Oklahoma, as you might've heard, is welcoming more Afghan refugees than any state in the US other than California and Texas. How many of these refugees…
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak with Marlin Lavanhar, a Unitarian Universalist minister who's been based at All Souls Church here in Tulsa…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Tamara Lebak, a Tulsa-based executive coach, organizational development consultant, and minister. She's also an accomplsihed…
Our guest on this broadcast of ST is the acclaimed filmmaker Annie O'Neil, who is probably best known for her work on the award-winning documentary,…
(Note: This interview originally aired earlier this year.) There's an old Lenny Bruce one-liner that goes like this: "Everyday, people are straying away…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with the remarkable singer-songwriter, actor, and activist Holly Near, who'll perform with the folk duo known as…