More direct flights are coming to Tulsa.American Airlines will start nonstop service to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2 and to Miami on Nov. 6.American had…
American Airlines is adding 14 new routes from Austin, Texas, this fall, including daily nonstop service to Tulsa."Earlier this year we added more flights…
With air travel still down from pre-pandemic levels, American Airlines took more losses in the first quarter of 2021.Revenues of $4 billion were down 53%…
American Airlines told the Tulsa City Council Wednesday that it wants to move forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in planned improvements to its…
With COVID-19 continuing to suppress air travel, American Airlines posted its biggest net loss during the pandemic to date in the third quarter: $2.4…
Aviation industry layoffs hit northeastern Oklahoma on Thursday.About 180 American Airlines employees in Tulsa are included in the company’s furloughs of…
American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.The airline blamed low…
American Airlines has now lost more than $4 billion in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to suppress air travel.The carrier reported this week a…
American Airlines plans to lay off or furlough as many as 25,000 workers this fall, and Tulsa may feel it in a big way.The Tulsa World reports American is…
American Airlines posted a loss of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020.Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said earnings projections were looking…