At next week's Yom HaShoah Commemoration here in Tulsa, "Moral Courage: The Story of the WWII Ritchie Boys"

On this edition of ST, we're discussing the so-called "Ritchie Boys" -- an elite US Army division that greatly aided the Allies in their fight against Germany and the other Axis powers. These soldiers, who trained at Camp Ritchie in Maryland between 1942 and 1945, numbered roughly 20,000 -- with about 2,000 of them being Jewish German-speaking immigrants who'd fled Nazi-controlled Germany. Our guest is Landon Grove, the director and curator of the Ritchie History Museum in Cascade, MD; he'll be the keynote speaker when the Council for Holocaust Education presents the 25th Annual Yom HaShoah Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration next week. The theme of this year's commemoration is "Moral Courage: The Story of the World War II Ritchie Boys." More info is posted here.