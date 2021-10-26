-
On this edition of ST, we listen back to a discussion we first presented in January, when our guest was Helen Czerski, a physicist at University College…
-
Our guest is Helen Czerski, who is a physicist at University College London's Department of Mechanical Engineering as well as science presenter for the…
-
"Come along now, Watson! The game is afoot!" On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing none other than Sherlock Holmes with the writer and editor…
-
On Wednesday the 29th of February, the BBC World Service celebrates its 80th birthday by opening its doors. You'll be treated to an unprecedented behind…