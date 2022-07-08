"Why Women Are Still Taken Less Seriously Than Men, and What We Can Do About It" (Encore)

(Note: This discussion first aired back in March.) Our guest is Mary Ann Sieghart, who spent 20 years as assistant editor and columnist at The Times of London, writing popular pieces on politics, economics, feminism, parenthood, and life in general. She's also presented many programs on BBC Radio 4 and is now a Visiting Professor at King's College London. She tells us about her book, "The Authority Gap: Why Women Are Still Taken Less Seriously Than Men, and What We Can Do About It." Sieghart employs a great deal of data from a variety of disciplines -- including psychology, sociology, political science, and business -- and moreover talks to various pioneering, power-wielding women in order to show how gender bias routinely intersects with race and class biases.