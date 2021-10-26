Biblical Studies

-
(Note: This interview originally aired last fall.) Our guest is Linda Kay Klein, whose detailed and engrossing new memoir looks at the devastating effects…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Tamara Lebak, a Tulsa-based executive coach, organizational development consultant, and minister. She's also an accomplsihed…
-
Bart Ehrman, Bestselling Religious Author and Scholar, to Give the 2017 Phi Beta Kappa Lecture at TUOn this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Bart Ehrman, the Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at UNC Chapel Hill. Prof. Ehrman is also a…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Dr. Ken Wolgemuth, an adjunct professor in the Dept. of Geosciences at the University of Tulsa who also…
-
On this segment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to chat with Elaine Pagels, a leading theological scholar in America who has taught at Princeton University…
-
On Sunday the 25th -- at Grace Lutheran Church (2331 East 5th Place) in Tulsa -- the 28th Annual Knippa Interfaith / Ecumenical Lecture will be given. It…
-
From now through February 26th, the nonprofit Living Arts of Tulsa (in the downtown Brady Arts District) will present "Speaking Volumes: Transforming…
-
On today's program, we listen back to a conversation from February of this year with Dr. Lenn Goodman, the Mellon Professor of Humanities and Professor of…
-
The uprising in Syria continues to be a cause of great concern around the globe as fighting intensifies between rebel forces and pro-government soldiers,…
-
On this edition of our show, we speak by phone with the journalist Matti Friedman, a correspondent for the Associated Press who grew up in Toronto and now…