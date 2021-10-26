Cabaret Singing

-
(Note: This show first aired last year.) Our guest is Sara Solovitch, a former reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer whose articles have appeared in…
TU's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities and Musical Theatre Dept. Co-Present "The Vaudeville Museum"On this installment of ST, we learn about "The Vaudeville Museum" -- a special evening of Vaudeville history, perspective, and performance -- that will be…
On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with writer James Kaplan, whose essays and reviews have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine,…
On this edition of ST, we speak with the critically acclaimed singer and actor Jason Graae, who has starred on Broadway in "A Grand Night for Singing,"…
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to welcome Rebecca Ungerman back to our program. She has long been known and admired as one of the outstanding…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with the remarkable singer-songwriter, actor, and activist Holly Near, who'll perform with the folk duo known as…
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak by phone with the terrific jazz singer Rebecca Kilgore, who'll be performing here in Tulsa tomorrow night…