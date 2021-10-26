Charles McCall

-
After a week of speculation, Republican state leaders announced Thursday afternoon a high-level agreement on an $8.3 billion budget.Gov. Kevin Stitt said…
The top state lawmakers from both parties sat down for a public affairs panel with the Oklahoma State Chamber this week, and all of them pushed back on…
Oklahoma’s top state House and Senate Republicans said changes to the Open Meeting Act should be on the agenda for the upcoming session.Senate President…
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed on Thursday a bill concerning the disclosure of HIV status of the recently deceased.Advocacy groups asked him to veto it for being…
This story was updated at 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5th, to include a new response from Baylee Lakey, communications director for the governor.In an…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he signed gambling compacts with two Native American tribes this week, House…