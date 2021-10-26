Frank Lucas

-
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' budget resolution for a $3.5 trillion spending plan, which passed the House of Representatives Tuesday on…
-
Update (12:12 p.m., Wednesday, May 12): This story and its headline were updated following a statement from Rep. Stephanie Bice received after initial…
-
No one from Oklahoma’s delegation was among the 10 Republican U.S. representatives who joined 222 of their Democratic counterparts on Wednesday in voting…
-
Despite the attack on the United States Capitol by violent pro-Trump extremists that sent both the Senate and House of Representatives into lockdown and…
-
Oklahoma's members of the U.S. House of Representatives split Monday night on votes to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense…
-
Oklahoma's congressional delegation is entirely Republican once again.In one of the most-watched races of the 2020 election, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Sen.…
-
Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Pushes Trump to Make Public Hospitals Eligible for CARES Act FundsOklahoma’s congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to let public hospitals access funding available through the Coronavirus Aid,…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The only U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Oklahoma drew a crowded field of challengers as the state’s three-day filing period for…