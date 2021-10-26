Human Trafficking

-
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics could be in line for money to support a unit dedicated to investigating transnational criminal organizations law…
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Jordan Greenbaum, a child abuse physician who works with victims of suspected physical and sexual abuse, neglect,…
Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Stephen Galoob, an Associate Professor of Law here at TU. Prof. Galoob will give a free-to-the-public lecture…
Our guest on StudioTulsa Medical Monday is Kylla Lanier, the Tulsa-based deputy director of Truckers Against Trafficking, or TAT, which is a nonprofit…
On this edition of ST, a discussion of illegal trade on the global scale: from internet-driven piracy to the world's ports and shipping routes, from…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say 40 people have been arrested in Oklahoma and Texas as part of a nationwide investigation into human…