Man accused of human trafficking arrested in Tulsa, police say

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring in the Tulsa area.

Members of the Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit conducted a prostitution investigation at a home on Tuesday.

Investigators said they found Jeremy Glazier in a bedroom with a pistol and around 300 grams of packaged drugs.

Glazier is known by the HTV Unit as a suspect of sex trafficking, and is part of an ongoing investigation.

After reviewing the evidence and speaking with a victim who was found in the home, officers confirmed Glazier's involvement in a continuing "criminal commercial sex enterprise."

Glazier was arrested for multiple firearm-related offense, drug distribution crimes, while multiple human trafficking charges are pending.

Due to Glazier's Native American status, he's been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on hold for the FBI.