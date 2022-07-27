© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Man accused of human trafficking arrested in Tulsa, police say

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
232629147_10158329744838663_9125413776161010769_n.jpg
A photo of a Tulsa Police Department patrol car posted on August 11, 2021. Taken from the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook Page on July 27, 2022.

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring in the Tulsa area.

Members of the Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit conducted a prostitution investigation at a home on Tuesday.

Investigators said they found Jeremy Glazier in a bedroom with a pistol and around 300 grams of packaged drugs.

Glazier is known by the HTV Unit as a suspect of sex trafficking, and is part of an ongoing investigation.

After reviewing the evidence and speaking with a victim who was found in the home, officers confirmed Glazier's involvement in a continuing "criminal commercial sex enterprise."

Glazier was arrested for multiple firearm-related offense, drug distribution crimes, while multiple human trafficking charges are pending.

Due to Glazier's Native American status, he's been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on hold for the FBI.

Human TraffickingTulsa PoliceTulsa jailTulsa CountyFBIMcGirt v. OklahomaFederal courtOklahoma government
