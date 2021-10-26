-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 65-year-old woman has died in the Oklahoma County jail, making her the sixth inmate to die at the lockup this year, a jail official…
When U.S. Department of Justice investigators inspected the Oklahoma County Detention Center in April 2007, they discovered that severe overcrowding was…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Detention Center employee who was taken hostage over the weekend was beaten and stabbed by inmates during the…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police officers fatally shot a detainee who took a correctional officer hostage at the county jail Saturday,…
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after an altercation with a jail inmate, the sheriff’s office confirmed on…