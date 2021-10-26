Jesus (in World History)

-
Bart Ehrman, Bestselling Religious Author and Scholar, to Give the 2017 Phi Beta Kappa Lecture at TUOn this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Bart Ehrman, the Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at UNC Chapel Hill. Prof. Ehrman is also a…
-
On this segment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to chat with Elaine Pagels, a leading theological scholar in America who has taught at Princeton University…
-
On this installment of ST, we listen back to a 1999 interview with Marcus Borg, a noted liberal theologian and New Testament scholar who was among the…