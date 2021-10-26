Kary Stackelbeck

-
Researchers at Oaklawn Cemetery made a big discovery Wednesday, the third day of their second round of searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One set of human remains, and perhaps a second, have been found in a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for victims of…
The researchers conducting a test excavation at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery, in search of a possible mass grave containing victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race…
Archaeologists have not yet found human remains as they search Oaklawn Cemetery for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.They began excavating on…