The office of Gov. Kevin Stitt Tuesday again declined to answer the question of why the governor removed the only two physicians from the Oklahoma Health…
Gov. Kevin Stitt has removed the only two doctors on the state board that oversees the agency administering the state's Medicaid program. Dr. Jean…
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has not touched $164 million lawmakers appropriated to pay for the state’s 10% share of the program’s costs.OHCA CEO…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 150,000 Oklahomans have qualified for Medicaid under an expansion of the program approved by voters, and state health…
A special guest visited Oklahomans celebrating Medicaid expansion taking effect Thursday.U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke…
More than 120,000 uninsured Oklahomans get health coverage Thursday when voter-approved Medicaid expansion takes effect.Voters narrowly approved a state…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 51,700 Oklahomans have qualified for Medicaid since enrollment began this week under an expansion of the program that…
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon issued a ruling that could have major ramifications on Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan for privatization of…
Lawmakers have chosen to set in state statute guardrails for Oklahoma’s Medicaid managed care program rather than block Gov. Kevin Stitt’s privatization…
During a floor session that ran late into Tuesday night, the Oklahoma House advanced a bill to halt privatization of the state’s Medicaid program.Senate…