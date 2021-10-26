-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the University of Maryland historian Dr. Richard Bell, who will give a free-with-museum-admission talk this coming Sunday…
-
Our guest is John Jeter, the longtime Music Director and Conductor of the Fort Smith Symphony. That symphony has a new CD out, which Jeter tells us about.…
-
On this edition of ST, we're discussing a new production being offered by the Tulsa-based American Theatre Company. It's "Sunday in the Park with George,"…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with mezzo-soprano and vocal performance artist Alicia Hall-Moran, a versatile singer at home with opera, art,…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, our guest is Gareth Valentine, the well-regarded British composer, arranger, conductor, and musical director. He's…
-
Our guest on this edition of ST is the well-regarded jazz trumpeter and vocalist Byron Stripling. He'll be appearing tonight and tomorrow night (the 8th…
-
Theatre Tulsa -- founded in 1922 -- is the longest-running local theatre west of the Mississippi River, and the seventh oldest in the United States. To…
-
Rebecca Ungerman, the Wonderful Tulsa-Based Singer/Songwriter, to Appear in Two Different Shows SoonOn this edition of StudioTulsa, an equally fascinating and entertaining discussion with the one-and-only Rebecca Ungerman, the influential and…
-
On this edition of our show, we learn about a newly created original musical called "Pryor Rendering," which is being staged from today, the 13th, through…
-
(Note: This show first aired last year.) Our guest is Sara Solovitch, a former reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer whose articles have appeared in…