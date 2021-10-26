Near Death Experiences

-
On this edition of StudioTulsa on Health, guest host John Schumann speaks by phone with Dr. David Schiedermayer, a reflective and soft-spoken…
-
Dr. David Casarett is a physician, researcher, and tenured associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. He's a…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with John Geiger, the bestselling author of "The Third Man Factor" and "Frozen in Time," among other books. A…
-
On this edition of The Best of StudioTulsa, we revisit our chat with Dr. Sam Parnia, one of the world's leading experts on the scientific study of death…
-
What happens to us when we die? Where does the line between life and death really or finally reside? These questions are as old as human consciousness…
-
What happens to us when we die? Where does the line between life and death really or finally reside? These questions are as old as human consciousness…