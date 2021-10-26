-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has ordered the state to reinstate a pandemic-related supplemental federal unemployment assistance program that was…
-
Eight Days After Relief Bill Signing, Some Unemployed Oklahomans Still Waiting For Answers, PaymentsPresident Trump signed a COVID-19 relief bill providing for certain unemployment benefits two Sundays ago, but the state of Oklahoma says it still hasn't…
-
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the…
-
This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, to include an additional statement from an OESC spokesperson received after initial…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Tuesday announced that interim director Shelley Zumwalt has been named executive…
-
Shelley Zumwalt, interim director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, spoke with KWGS about the agency's claims processing event at Expo…
-
The interim director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says the agency will be using what it has learned at its past claims processing events…
-
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will host a two-day claims processing event in Tulsa.The unemployment agency will be at Expo Square in Tulsa…
-
Responding to complaints from Oklahomans across the state who say they're struggling to receive unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, a…
-
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission's executive director, Robin Roberson, hosted a telephone town hall on…