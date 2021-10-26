-
Our guest is the esteemed pianist, Robin Sutherland, who's known for his long, well-regarded tenure with the San Francisco Symphony. He'll join the Tulsa…
-
On this edition of ST, we're talking about next month's OK Mozart Festival as we welcome Constantine Kitsopoulos and Randy Thompson; Kitsopoulos is OKM's…
-
Banjo Whiz Noam Pikelny Brings His Trademark Blend of Old-Time and Progressive Music to BartlesvilleOn this edition of ST, we present an equal-parts tuneful and thoughtful conversation with Noam Pikelny, the Grammy-nominated banjoist who's probably best…
-
On this installment of ST, we speak with veteran classical musician and conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos, who was named Artistic Director of the OK…
-
Our guest on this edition of ST is Daniel Hege, who's been on our show before, and who's widely seen as one of America's finest young conductors; Hege…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with Constantine Kitsopoulos, who was recently named the new artistic director of the OK Mozart International Festival.…
-
This year's OK Mozart Festival gets underway on Friday the 8th; it runs for more than a week, with an array of not-to-be-missed performances in both…