-
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is in the middle of a process to consolidate some of the functions it shares with the state turnpike authority…
-
A state commission gave the green light on Monday to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s new $7.7 billion, eight-year construction plan.The plan…
-
A major project starts Monday on the Inner Dispersal Loop.A $26 million resurfacing project gets underway on U.S. 75. That’s the east leg of the IDL.…
-
Some segments of Oklahoma highways are getting renumbered.The state transportation commission approved a slate of them last week, including a new State…
-
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission signed off Monday on an updated five-year work plan for county roads and bridges.State lawmakers created the County…
-
The state's top transportation official said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is already making progress on recommendations a legislative…
-
The state transportation commission on Monday signed off on a nearly $1.8 billion work program budget for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for…
-
Oklahoma’s top transportation official said improvements in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation to relieve traffic backups on I-35 at Highway 9 are on…
-
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking drivers to prepare for the spring and summer construction season."In fact, there will be nearly 270…
-
More work is coming to the Inner Dispersal Loop.The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved on Monday a $31 million contract for a project including…