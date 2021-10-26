-
Oklahoma is down to one team in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament: Oral Roberts University.OU fell to undefeated Gonzaga 87-71 on Monday afternoon,…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and soaring Oral Roberts. The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA…
Junior forward Kevin Obanor recorded a double-double Friday as the No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in…
On this installment of ST, we listen back to our chat from last fall with David Burkus, a well-respected expert on business and management practices who's…
